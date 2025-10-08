Worker killed at data center construction site in Medina County, spokesperson says

An employee for a construction company was killed on Monday at the site of a future data center in Medina County, according to a spokesperson for Rowan Digital Infrastructure.

The employee was a subcontractor for Turner Construction, a North American-based and international construction services company.

Dan McNary, the chief data center officer for Rowan Digital Infrastructure, released the following statement on the death:

“Our thoughts are with the worker’s family, friends, and colleagues, and we are offering support to all those affected by this tragedy. Safety is always our highest priority, and we are doing everything we can to support our general contractor, who is coordinating with the appropriate authorities on a full investigation.” Dan McNary

A statement from Turner Construction said the employee was struck by an articulating truck. Staff and onsite medics responded with emergency officials later taking over; however, the employee was pronounced dead at the scene.

“All work on site was suspended as we work with the authorities in a comprehensive investigation,” the statement said.

KSAT has reached out to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

