Person dead after large piece of equipment fell at Port SA, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead after a large piece of equipment fell on them at Port San Antonio, a spokesperson for the San Antonio Fire Department confirmed to KSAT.

Firefighters responded at 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 3300 block of General Hundell Drive on the Southwest Side, in the back of the Boeing Center at Tech Port.

The spokesperson said the person was dead when first responders arrived at the scene.

The fire department said it is on scene.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

