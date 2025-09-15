Man trapped under vehicle extricated, rushed to local hospital, SAFD says

A San Antonio fire official said a team of first responders acted quickly after they found a man trapped under a vehicle on Monday.

According to the SAFD official on scene, a man “in his 30s” was working under a vehicle outside a home near the intersection of Horal Street and Cape Valley Drive.

Just before noon, the vehicle — which was held up by two car jacks — slipped and fell on the man. The department did not disclose where the man was injured, but his family members were the first to dial 911.

SAFD said the man was trapped under the vehicle for approximately five minutes before first responders extricated and rushed him to a local hospital.

While the extent of his injuries is unclear, the fire official said the man was alert and speaking with first responders as he was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

