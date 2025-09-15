La Nina to take over, indicating a drier winter ahead

La Nina is predicted to kick in over the next few months

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SMALL RAIN CHANCE TODAY: Very small odds of a shower

NO FRONT IN SIGHT: Continued warm through at least next weekend

LA NINA WINTER: Means a drier than average winter

FORECAST

In the short-term, there’s just not much to say. We are STUCK. That said, we do have a very small shot at rain this afternoon.

TODAY’S FORECAST

We’ll see a high in the low-90s this afternoon. There is a very small, outside chance of a brief shower (10%). Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy.

Today's Forecast

CONTINUED HOT, SMALL RAIN CHANCE THIS WEEKEND

This is the time of the year, we begin to watch for cold fronts. Unfortunately, for now, there are none in sight. This means we’ll see continued warm weather. The pattern does change enough over the weekend to bring a small opportunity for rainfall. As of now, the odds of seeing a shower sit at 20% both Saturday and Sunday.

A small rain chance exists today and again this weekend.

LA NINA WINTER

NOAA is now predicting that’ll we see La Nina kick in with in the next few months. What does that mean? History tells us that we’ll see a drier-than-average winter. We dealt with La Nina winters from 2021 through 2023. Last year’s winter was the only one that leaned towards El Nino since 2019. It also calls for warmer-than-average conditions. HOWEVER, that is an average over a full winter. Keep in mind that during recent La Nina years, we’ve seen some serious cold snaps. They can and will happen.

La Nina winters trend drier and warmer on average, however, strong cold snaps are still possible.

