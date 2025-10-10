TRAFFIC ALERT: FM 78 WB to be closed several days for I-10 bridge work

SAN ANTONIO – Westbound FM 78 will be closed daily for several days next week for bridge work on Interstate 10 between Huber Road and the westbound I-10 frontage road, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The closure will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, Oct. 13, and will continue through Friday, Oct. 17.

TxDOT said this is a full lane closure, with all lanes expected to reopen by 5 p.m. each day.

TxDOT shared the following detour information on X:

FM 78 WB traffic will take a right onto Huber Road. Once on Huber Road, turn right onto the I-10 EB frontage road. Continue on the frontage road and turn around at North Austin Street. Follow I-10 WB frontage road to FM 464. Turn right at FM 464. Take another right at FM 1620. Then, follow FM 1620 and turn left onto FM 78.

I-10 EB frontage road traffic will turn around at North Austin Street. Continue along I-10 WB frontage road to FM 464. Turn right at FM 464. Take another right at FM 1620. Then, follow FM 1620 and turn left onto FM 78.