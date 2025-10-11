‘They failed us’: Mother seeks answers after Lytle HS football player injured in locker room scuffle

LYTLE, Texas – A Lytle High School football player is recovering from a concussion and bruised ribs after a “roughhousing incident” went too far in the locker room this week.

In a letter sent to parents, Mike Trevino, the high school’s head football coach and boys’ athletic coordinator, said 18 players were involved in total. He said it happened on Wednesday after football practice, and he confirmed one student was injured.

Herminia Perez said the injured student was her 14-year-old son, Stephan.

“I sent him there hoping and thinking he’s safe,” she said. “I feel like they failed us.”

Perez said in addition to the concussion and bruised ribs, her son has injuries to his shoulder and chest. She said the fight started with teasing in the weight room.

“(Stephan went) into the locker room to take a shower and get ready to go to school,” Perez said. “He says that they just start pushing him ... he says, next thing you know, he’s on the ground. And he just feels all these bodies pile up on top of him.”

“From what I know, it (stopped) when the coaches went in,” Perez said.

Trevino confirmed in his letter that a coach intervened. Trevino also said the team will participate in a mandatory community service day as a result of what happened.

KSAT asked a spokesperson with Lytle Independent School District about the consequences in this case. They said because some students involved in this are minors, they would not be sharing disciplinary actions given.

“Based on our investigation, all involved have been given a suspension consequence of varying degrees of severity,” they said via email.

Trevino also said in his letter that the coaching staff “already implemented new supervision and locker room procedures.”

Perez said she still feels uneasy.

“At the end of the day, actions speak louder than words,” she said. “All I know is that it’s under investigation, and I will not have answers till next week.”

Lytle ISD is on fall break through Monday. But on Friday, the Lytle High School football team still played against Poteet. A spokesperson for the district said Parent Night for the dance, cheer and band students played a large role in the decision.

“We did not feel all our students, athletes, and their families should be affected by the choices of one group,” they said.

The spokesperson confirmed the varsity football team played with a reduced number of players on Friday night.

Read also: