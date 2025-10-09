Gun recovered in LEE High School student’s backpack, NEISD official says

SAN ANTONIO – A LEE High School student is facing criminal charges after a gun was found in their backpack, according to a North East Independent School District official.

In a letter sent by LEE High School Principal Alex Escamilla on Thursday, campus administration received a report that a student “possibly had a gun.”

NEISD police later located the 18-year-old student and, after searching the student’s backpack, located the gun.

An NEISD official was unable to confirm if the gun was loaded.

The student is facing criminal charges, including possession of a stolen firearm, the district official said. The other charge is unknown.

