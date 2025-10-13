KSAT Connect: Show off your gourd-geous pumpkin carvings this Halloween

SAN ANTONIO – Spooky season is here, which means it’s time to carve some pumpkins.

Have you started pumpkin carving yet? KSAT would love to see those spooky jack-o’-lanterns.

If you’re looking for a place to pick your pumpkin, check out our story that shows a map and list of pumpkin patch locations in San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

Get inspired by these gourd-geous pumpkin photos sent to KSAT in 2024:

These jack-o’-lanterns from 2024 set the bar high. Can you top them? Submit your photos to KSAT Connect.

How to upload to KSAT Connect:

The first step is to open your KSAT News app, KSAT Weather Authority App, or the KSAT Connect website

On the KSAT app, click the “hamburger icon” on the top left side. You will click KSAT Insider and will see KSAT Connect. If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the top left side “hamburger icon” and click KSAT Connect.

After you are on the KSAT Connect page, click the orange “upload pin” button, and it will ask you to log in or create a KSAT Insider account.

Once signed in, click the orange “upload pin” and then click the blue “choose a file” button to choose the photo or video you want to upload.

Select the channel and category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step is to click the orange “upload” button at the bottom right of your screen to submit your highlights.

Photos or videos posted to KSAT Connect could be shared online or on-air!

