How to get tickets to see the Savannah Bananas at Kyle Field, Globe Life Field and other Texas games

SAN ANTONIO – The Savannah Bananas’ Banana Ball league has released their game schedule for 2026.

As previously reported, the Texas Tailgaters will return to San Antonio when they face the Loco Beach Coconuts on June 26 and June 27, 2026, but this is just one of the 10 Texas stops in the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour.

If you want to see any of the six teams in the Banana Ball league play, you must submit to the official lottery here before Oct. 31, 2025.

Winning the Banana Ball lottery is the only way to get official tickets, which start at $35 for smaller venues and $40 for MLB and large stadiums.

Jesse Cole, the founder of Banana Ball, said on his social media platforms that since the schedule release, the organization has already had 2.4 million submissions to the ticket lottery and Kyle Field in College Station is the seventh most requested city in the country.

Here’s the 2026 Texas Banana Ball games:

Frisco , March 7-8: Texas Tailgaters vs. Loco Beach Coconuts

Round Rock , March 14-15: Texas Tailgaters vs. Indianapolis Clowns

Amarillo , April 24-25: Texas Tailgaters vs. Loco Beach Coconuts

College Station , May 2: Texas Tailgaters vs. Savannah Bananas

El Paso , May 15-16: Texas Tailgaters vs. Firefighters

Corpus Christi , May 28-30: Texas Tailgaters vs. Firefighters

San Antonio , June 26-27: Texas Tailgaters vs. Loco Beach Coconuts

Midland , July 2-4: Texas Tailgaters vs. Party Animals

Sugar Land , August 28-30: Texas Tailgaters vs. Party Animals

Arlington, September 25-27: Texas Tailgaters vs. Savannah Bananas

