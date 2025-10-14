Trial of 3 former SAPD officers charged in Melissa Perez’s 2023 shooting death enters third day

SAN ANTONIO – The third day in the joint trial of three ex-San Antonio police officers is on the docket for Tuesday afternoon after an emotional Day 2.

For the first time on Monday, jurors were able to see and hear Melissa Perez just hours before the now-former SAPD officers shot and killed Perez on June 23, 2023.

Eleazar Alejandro, Alfred Flores and Nathaniel Villalobos have each been charged in connection with Perez’s death during a mental health call at her Southwest Side apartment.

The department has since terminated all three officers from the force.

The prosecution played snippets of SAPD body camera footage in court, which showed Perez’s interactions with San Antonio firefighters and police officers.

The first responding officer, Jesus Rojas, told the court on Monday that Perez was not physically aggressive toward him when he first arrived after reports that she had cut the fire alarm system in her building.

When police arrived and began asking about her mental health, Perez became more agitated.

“Don’t disrespect me,” Perez said in one clip played before the court. “I get offended when they tell me I have mental problems.”

Before the body camera video of SAPD shooting her mom was played in court, Perez’s daughter, Alexis Tovar, left the courtroom in tears.

Prosecutors attempted to show Perez did not pose a threat on that night, while defense attorneys argued she was a danger to herself and others.

Background

On June 23, 2023, Perez, 46, experienced a mental health crisis inside her Southwest Side apartment, where SAPD body camera footage showed she was fatally shot by ex-SAPD officers Eleazar Alejandro, Alfred Flores and Nathaniel Villalobos.

The case drew widespread attention and sparked debate over police response protocols.

Alejandro, Flores and Villalobos each face charges in connection with Perez’s death.

All three charged will be tried together, which will make for a packed courtroom.

Former prosecutor-turned-defense attorney Meredith Chacon said the plan to try all three together means each defense team has agreed on some kind of joint strategy.

“It indicates a sharing of resources, and they’re all working together on this defense,” Chacon said.

Each defendant has their own team of lawyers:

Alfred Flores is represented by Thom Nisbet and David Christian

Eleazar Alejandro is represented by Ben Sifuentes and Mario Del Prado, a former division chief in the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office

Nathaniel Villalobos is represented by former Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood and his law partners Jay Norton, Jason Goss and Patrick Ballantyne

As for the state, prosecutors include Felony Criminal Trial Division Chief David Lunan and Daryl Harris.

The trial is being presided over by 379th Criminal District Court Judge Ron Rangel.

On Wednesday, ahead of jury selection, a pretrial hearing became heated as attorneys sparred over key issues ahead of the trial. Defense attorneys argued with prosecutors over which evidence and legal arguments should be allowed during the proceedings.

Among the issues discussed was a federal judge’s recent decision to dismiss a civil lawsuit against the officers — a ruling the defense wants jurors to hear about. Prosecutors opposed that motion.

Defense attorneys also objected to any discussion of the Castle Doctrine, or “protection of property” laws, during the trial. They argued it is irrelevant to the facts of the case.

Rangel has yet to rule on those motions.

If convicted, Flores and Alejandro each face up to life in prison. Villalobos, who is facing an aggravated assault by a public servant charge, also faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

