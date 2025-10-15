6 La Pryor FFA students hospitalized after school vehicle crash in Uvalde, superintendent says

UVALDE, Texas – Several students from La Pryor Independent School District were hospitalized after a collision involving their school vehicle in Uvalde, according to Superintendent Cody Miller.

A district-owned Chevrolet Suburban was carrying six FFA students on a trip to collect donations for their program on Wednesday morning.

Miller said the Suburban was at an intersection in Uvalde around 8:30 a.m. when the crash happened. As the school vehicle proceeded on the road, it was struck by another vehicle that failed to stop, Miller said.

The students were taken to a hospital to get checked for injuries and undergo X-rays, according to the superintendent. Some students were cleared to go home, but two were still waiting for X-rays at last check.

According to Miller, all the students and the teacher appear to be OK.

Parents and guardians were notified and went to Uvalde to check on their children.

Uvalde PD is investigating the crash.

