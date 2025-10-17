Affidavit: Additional charge for former Holy Cross coach arrested for invasive visual recording

SAN ANTONIO – A former Holy Cross coach was re-arrested this week on charges stemming from allegedly placing a hidden camera in his office and recording several people undressing.

Armando Arnulfo Flores, 34, was arrested Thursday, Bexar County court records show.

Flores has been charged with an additional count of invasive visual recording, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT.

His bond is currently set at $75,000, court records show.

KSAT has reached out to Holy Cross for comment. This story will be updated when we hear from the school.

Last week, KSAT obtained a letter sent to parents by the school’s principal about a “credible report” of misconduct on campus.

In the letter, Principal Rene Escobedo wrote that the conduct had ceased and that no students or faculty members were at risk.

On Monday, Oct. 6, San Antonio police told KSAT that a school employee was under criminal investigation.

SAPD confirmed Tuesday evening that Flores was accused of placing “a motion-censored camera disguised as an alarm clock in his office.”

Additional recording charge

Investigators reviewed additional evidence and devices from Flores, the affidavit said.

A video from September showed the suspect engaging in sexual relations with a former staff member.

Officials were able to gain access to Flores’s cellphone. Text messages revealed that he texted the victim after the encounter and told them it had been recorded because he “finally had an SD card in (the camera).”

The former staff member asked how he recorded it, and Flores said, “In my office, School.”

When the victim was contacted, they informed officials that they did not wish to pursue charges, according to the affidavit.

However, additional texts between the suspect and the former staff member revealed that he told them what to say to the police.

In addition to not pressing charges, Flores allegedly told the victim to say that they had “heard me (Flores) tell several people that there is a camera in there and not to change.”

San Antonio police confirmed this is what the victim had told them when contacted.

Flores admitted a camera was present in office, but claimed it ‘did not work’

The initial affidavit states that a part-time employee at Holy Cross High School used an office she shared with Flores as a changing room. Her part-time status prevented her from accessing a locker room.

The employee is identified in the affidavit as a victim. KSAT is not disclosing her position at the school.

On Aug. 8, 2025, Flores told the victim via text message that a camera had been placed in the office to deter students from entering, according to the affidavit.

The victim responded to the text, saying, “Yikes that means I can’t change in there before games anymore. Lol,” the SAPD-issued document said.

Flores responded, saying, “I never thought it worked. I have a camera in there but it doesn’t work cause there’s no SD card,” the affidavit states.

Student confronted by Flores over allegedly moving a ‘camera’

On Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, the affidavit states that a student alerted the victim to an encounter the student had with Flores, where Flores allegedly “confronted the student” about moving his “camera” inside the office.

The student, asking Flores how he knew, stated that Flores said he “saw the color of your shirt and your hair was curled,” according to the affidavit.

The victim had the student show her where the camera was located in the office, pointing to a digital-style clock device on top of a refrigerator in the office.

After inspecting the device, the victim removed a Micro SD card installed behind a battery cover, the affidavit stated.

The victim contacted her daughter, who had a Micro SD card reader, and asked her to determine if there were recordings on the card. The victim’s daughter later said there were “many images of the victim changing” on it, the affidavit states.

A faculty member later confirmed to the victim that no cameras were authorized in the office. SAPD officers arrived at the scene and collected the card and device as evidence, documents state.

SAPD search warrant reveals images were deleted remotely

On Oct. 6, after SAPD applied for a search warrant on the SD card, it was determined that images and videos had been remotely deleted over Wi-Fi, according to the affidavit.

Flores may have had an application on his phone that allowed him to delete images and videos on the SD card, the affidavit stated.

Forensic investigators recovered several thumbnails, including one of the victim nude from the waist up, facing away from the device as she changed clothes in the office.

The affidavit alleges that Flores deceived the victim into believing the camera inside the office did not work. The victim also provided investigators with a screen recording of the text message exchange, according to the arrest warrant.

Bexar County court records indicate Flores faces a $75,000 bond with a court date set for Jan. 6, 2026. He has made bond and is set to be released from jail.

Last Wednesday, Escobedo issued a statement acknowledging Flores’ arrest. Flores, per the letter, had his employment terminated the previous week.

“The Holy Cross community is profoundly saddened and sympathizes with all individuals affected by this deep betrayal of trust. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our paramount concern. We have fully cooperated with the SAPD throughout this investigation and are committed to ensuring justice is served,” Escobedo said.

Flores was employed as a full-time physical education teacher and assistant athletics coach, the school said in an updated statement.

The statement also said the school would provide counseling services for students and staff.

