Toys ‘R’ Us to open seasonal holiday shop inside North Star Mall

SAN ANTONIO – Just in time for the holiday season, retailer Toys “R” Us announced plans to open flagship stores and several seasonal holiday shops, including one inside North Star Mall.

The North Star Mall shop is the only one in San Antonio. There are two other shops, both of which are now open, in Grapevine and Lubbock, respectively.

A spokesperson for North Star Mall did not immediately return an email from KSAT asking when the shop is expected to open.

“This next phase of growth brings the magic of Toys ”R” Us to even more communities across the country — just in time for the holidays — and delivers the joyful shopping experience that has made us a trusted destination for generations," said Jamie Uitdenhowen, executive vice president of Toys ”R” Us at WHP Global.

Eight Toys “R” Us flagship stores are set to open across the United States, according to the release. While none are slated for Texas, San Marcos and Dallas both have existing locations.

In 2022, the toy retailer opened in four Macy’s locations in San Antonio. Four years prior, Toys “R” Us sold and closed all of its U.S. stores. San Antonio saw five Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us locations shutter.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it attempted to counter billions in debt amongst competition, at the time, with Amazon and Walmart.

As of 2025, San Antonio’s only Toys “R” Us location is located at the Macy’s store at South Park Mall, according to the store locator on the company’s website.

Additional openings are expected throughout the holiday season, according to the release.

