Pre-K 4 SA opens new South Side center with infant, toddler classrooms

SAN ANTONIO – Pre-K 4 SA celebrated the grand opening of its new South Education Center, marking a significant expansion in early childhood education for families who live on the South Side.

The new center includes four classrooms for infants and toddlers — a first for Pre-K 4 SA. This addition addresses the shortage of quality child care options on the South Side.

The new South Education Center is located at 3510 South WW White Road.

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran, Pre-K 4 SA CEO Dr. Sarah Baray, and HOLT Group CEO Peter J. Holt attended the grand opening.

According to a news release, the center was made possible by a public-private partnership with HOLT Group.

The building’s design draws inspiration from San Antonio’s culture and natural landscape. It includes indoor and outdoor classrooms, training rooms and office spaces, created to foster growth, development and learning through play.

