West Side charter school incorporates farming curriculum to educate students on food nutrition and agriculture

SAN ANTONIO – A West Side charter school is taking root in a whole new way of learning by using fruits, vegetables and plants to educate students on a farm.

IDEA Monterrey Park has effectively educated students on food nutrition and agriculture, while also offering important life skills.

The school’s farm manager, Renea Garcia, strongly believes in prioritizing students’ health.

“A lot of our students don’t know where their food comes from or what nutrition looks like,” Garcia said.

During a visit to the school, Garcia told KSAT that students typically eat the same types of meals.

For her, introducing new food options and teaching students about what they’re eating is what makes the learning process rewarding.

“So, they learn a lot of sciences here on the farm, which helps them in the classroom,” Garcia said. “So, they’re getting like more real experiences with things that they read in books or learn online, but in (their) hands.”

In addition to expanding their food palettes, she said students have been able to learn about the science of farming.

‘It’s amazing to share’

Seniors Alicia Contreras, Azul Monsiabas and Angel Martinez are among those students who have been living and learning about the farm lifestyle.

The trio said they are enrolled in a floral design class to learn about the lifecycle of farming fruits, plants and vegetables, and to get a certificate from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

According to a spokesperson for IDEA Public Schools, students who pass the course tied to their farming curriculum can secure scholarships and enhance their resumes for future jobs.

But beyond farming, the three said they have been able to gain more than just book knowledge. They have applied what they learn to real life and provide care for others.

“It feels good because, like you said, you go to families or friends or someone close to you and you tell them or like ask them if they’re having trouble with plants or whatever,” Martinez said.

“And, you help them because they’re teaching us something.”

That care extends to their classmates, as the students have been part of helping grow fruits and vegetables, which go straight to their cafeteria.

The farm recently finished growing watermelons. Students are currently growing sunflowers and lettuce, with plans to grow broccoli and cauliflower.

Once the cafeterias receive the food, they work with their culinary team to develop recipes to introduce those fresh-grown options for the campus menu.

But with the recent watermelon growth, the trio said it felt good to show off their work and provide healthy options to the school.

“It’s just really good, like an amazing thing to share out with everybody, to see like what we’re working on,” Contreras said.

Read also: