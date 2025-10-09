‘SAISDads’ looks to engage fathers in their children’s educational journey

The San Antonio Independent School District has about 44,000 students across its schools. Its new SAISDads" initiative lools to involve fathers in their child's education.

SAN ANTONIO – Many of us grew up with a father in the household, but with the man-of-the-household duties, not many of us had the chance to be involved in our educational activities.

The San Antonio Independent School District is trying to change that.

District officials, such as Michelle Reyes, the director of the Office of Family and Community Engagement, recognized the need to better connect today’s dads with their children in school.

They have been doing so through work sessions, such as understanding the importance of attendance, how to discipline school-age children, and even community service projects.

Together, the dads came up with the name “SAISDads,” which has been going strong for a few weeks now.

“We want dads to feel empowered to get them through their educational journey, through homework, breakfast (and the) knowledge it takes to support kids through their educational journey.”

If you are interested in joining SAISDads and would like to know about their upcoming work sessions, please visit the district’s website.

