San Antonio International Airport opens new public safety building

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio International Airport held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to mark the official opening of its new public safety building, marking a key milestone in the airport’s $2.5 billion expansion and capital improvement plan.

The building, located at 457 Sandau Road, houses the airport police patrol and bike units, administrative command, and explosive detection canine teams, including TSA’s bomb dog unit, according to SAT Police Lt. Andres Lopez.

“This building is very important just for the continued dedication and service for not only those citizens and community that we serve here in San Antonio, but for the visitors worldwide that come in here,” Lopez said.

Lopez told KSAT the building has been in the works for about two years as part of the terminal development project.

Officers have been operating out of the public safety building since September, according to Lopez.

