Endangered missing alert issued for man last seen Friday morning, SAPD says

Uriah Gabriel, 20, was last seen wearing all black with a ‘Jason Voorhees’ graphic on his shirt

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Uriah Gabriel

SAN ANTONIO – An endangered missing alert has been issued for a man who disappeared Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Uriah Gabriel, 20, was last seen around 6:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Threadneedle Lane.

Authorities said Gabriel, who is listed as a missing person with intellectual disabilities, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Gabriel has brown hair and brown eyes, San Antonio police said.

Gabriel was last seen wearing a black shirt with a “Jason Voorhees” graphic from the Friday the 13th series, along with black pants and black shoes, DPS said.

Anyone with information on Gabriel’s whereabouts is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

