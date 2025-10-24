WATCH LIVE: SAFD to announce ‘emergency’ street closure due to construction scaffolding on East Commerce Street

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is expected to host a press conference on Friday afternoon on an “emergency” street closure due to construction scaffolding on East Commerce Street.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article at 4 p.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The press conference is expected to take place at the intersection of East Commerce St. and Soledad St.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.