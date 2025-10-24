Potential weather impacting start times for SA high school football games Several school districts are moving up kickoffs to avoid potential storms No description found
The potential for storms moving through the Hill Country and San Antonio area Friday night has prompted some school districts to adjust start times for high school football games.
Northside ISD has announced that it is moving back start times at Gustafson Stadium (Taft vs. Harlan) and Farris Stadium (Stevens vs. Brennan) to 7 p.m.
San Marcos CISD has moved the start time of the game between Steele and San Marcos up to 6:30 p.m.
With storms moving into the hill country earlier in the evening, some kickoff times have been changed to accommodate travel. Ingram Tom Moore’s game against Marion is now kicking off at 6 p.m.
Comfort‘s game against Thrall will take place at 7 p.m.
