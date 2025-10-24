Potential weather impacting start times for SA high school football games

The potential for storms moving through the Hill Country and San Antonio area Friday night has prompted some school districts to adjust start times for high school football games.

Northside ISD has announced that it is moving back start times at Gustafson Stadium (Taft vs. Harlan) and Farris Stadium (Stevens vs. Brennan) to 7 p.m.

Due to the possibility of inclement weather, the football games scheduled for Friday, October 24, 2025, at both Farris and Gus Stadiums will begin at 7:00 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/syQEYpp7Zi — Northside ISD (@NISD) October 23, 2025

San Marcos CISD has moved the start time of the game between Steele and San Marcos up to 6:30 p.m.

🚨Schedule Update🚨



Due to potential weather, the Steele vs. San Marcos football game has been moved to 6:30 PM this Friday, October 24, 2025.



Please plan accordingly and stay tuned for any further updates. — Cibolo Steele Football (@Football_Steele) October 23, 2025

With storms moving into the hill country earlier in the evening, some kickoff times have been changed to accommodate travel. Ingram Tom Moore’s game against Marion is now kicking off at 6 p.m.

Comfort‘s game against Thrall will take place at 7 p.m.

⚠️ Schedule Update: Varsity Football at Marion Kickoff at 6:00 In an abundance of caution, Friday’s varsity football... Posted by Ingram Independent School District on Thursday, October 23, 2025

Tomorrow’s game with Thrall will kickoff at 6:00 PM due to impending severe weather Posted by Comfort High School, Comfort ISD on Thursday, October 23, 2025

