Endangered Missing Alert issued for 17-year-old last seen on North Side

Carlos Ruvalcaba, 17, was last seen around midnight on Monday in the 4600 block of Vance Jackson Road.

An Endangered Missing Alert was issued for a 17-year-old last seen on the North Side.

Carlos Ruvalcaba was last seen around midnight on Monday in the 4600 block of Vance Jackson Road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Recommended Videos

Ruvalcaba has intellectual disabilities, DPS said in the alert.

He is 5 feet 2 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes. Ruvalcaba was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.