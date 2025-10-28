ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’ lands at UTSA this week ahead of Tulane game

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 3, 2021: The University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners defeat the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers 49-41 in the Ryan Conference USA Championship at the Alamodome (Photo by Jeff Huehn).

SAN ANTONIO – ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’ announced its next stop later this week, planning to set up shop in the heart of the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Students and fans are invited to the event Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at the Rowdy Lawn, as the sports show will tape live, according to a UTSA Athletics news release.

The national broadcast will begin at 1 p.m. with ESPN anchor Matt Barrie.

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor will join Barrie for a live interview early in the broadcast, before the Roadrunners (3-4, 1-2 AAC) take on Tulane (6-1, 3-0 AAC) at the Alamodome at 6:30 p.m.

The public can use paid parking at either the Tobin Avenue Garage or the Ximenes Avenue Garage, the release stated. An interactive campus map can be viewed here.

Barrie will also host a special 4 p.m. edition of “SportsCenter” live from inside the Alamodome with updates and insights ahead of the 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

The game will air live on ESPN.

UTSA comes into the game after a thrashing by North Texas last Saturday, where the Roadrunners lost 55-17.

Tulane, on the other hand, comes to San Antonio on a three-game win streak and sits second in American Conference standings.

