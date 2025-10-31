Freebies from Whataburger to Sofia’s Pizzeria available this Halloween weekend

SAN ANTONIO – From Whataburger deals to free groceries for SNAP recipients, there are a variety of ways to stretch your dollar to the max.

Here’s the list of freebies and where you can find them:

Whataburger

You have two ways to get a freebie for this one through the Whataburger Rewards app.

If you haven’t signed up, go to the Whataburger app and download it.

From there, you should be able to get an offer for a free Whataburger.

If you’re already an app user, most will have an offer for a free Buffalo Chicken Strip Sandwich when you buy medium fries and a medium drink.

Sonic

This offer is pretty straightforward for a Halloween treat.

The chain is offering 50-cent corn dogs all day on Friday automatically at participating locations.

However, the website said add-ons will cost extra, and this deal is not valid with delivery or other offers.

McDonald’s

The popular food chain has a Monopoly game promotion going on.

There’s no need to pay for food in order to compete. You just need to request free game pieces through this website.

Follow the prompts to receive your free game codes, and be sure to read the fine print carefully.

The competition runs through November 2nd.

Sofia’s Pizzeria

If your kiddos are out for Halloween, don’t miss this yummy freebie.

Sofia’s Pizzeria is offering a free slice of cheese pizza to children aged 12 and under when they come dressed in costume.

There are three locations in San Antonio, all of which are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

GoPuff

This grocery delivery service has a special promotion for SNAP recipients in November.

Starting Nov. 1, the company is offering a total $50 in free groceries per SNAP customer.

To qualify, you need to create a GoPuff account and connect your SNAP benefit information.

When you use the promo code “SNAPRELIEF1, it will give you a $25 discount, which you can use twice during the month of November.

As a note, you should check on GoPuff’s availability, as it is limited in San Antonio.

KSAT found availability in the North, East and West Side.

Want more delivery discounts? Several services are offering relief for SNAP recipients. You can read more here.

