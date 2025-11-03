First-ever ‘Future Ready Week’ in Bexar County aims to boost postsecondary education enrollment

SAN ANTONIO – This week, happening until Nov. 8, the UP partnership in Bexar County is hosting the first-ever Future Ready Week.

The organization will coordinate with multiple schools and college programs to host events throughout the week, all with the goal of helping students explore possibilities in postsecondary education.

“I think we know that our students today have to have something beyond high school, right?” said Dr. Cathy Jones, CEO of the UP Partnership. “Whether it’s a certification program, an associate’s degree, or a bachelor’s degree. There has to be something beyond high school if our youth are going to land in not just a living wage, but have a thriving wage in a career that’s in high demand, that’s meeting the needs of our business community”.

The UP Partnership aims to help 70% of Bexar County high school graduates enroll in postsecondary education by 2030. The organization says it is making steady progress in this area.

You can click this link to see more of the scheduled events planned throughout the week. They will all culminate in Student Success Saturday, taking place in Hemisfair Park on Saturday, November 8, from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

