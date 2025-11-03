November is the best time to shop for deals, Consumer Reports says

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re trying to shop for deals this month, one nonprofit says now is the best time.

Retailers are planning to lower prices for November to compete for your holiday shopping money, according to Consumer Reports.

Some deals have already started as the holidays approach, with categories like kitchen appliances, TVs and cleaning products going on sale.

CR said discounts will come and go across all categories during November, so now is really the best time to save.

Some examples include a pair of Bowers & Wilkins Px7 52e Over-Ear Headphones. Originally $399, the deluxe noise-cancelling headphones are now $297 on Amazon and among the best CR-tested headphones, the nonprofit said.

Looking for a new stand mixer to make your holiday favorites? If you want it in before Thanksgiving, CR recommends the new KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer KSM150PSER.

Not only did this perform well in lab tests, but it is also selling for $338 to $399 at Walmart (originally $500).

If you’re in the market for a new TV, the Hisense TV 75U8QG may be a good option. CR said the model performs well in picture quality and has a wide viewing angle.

The TV was priced at $2,500 and is now less than $1,600 on Amazon. CR did recommend waiting until Black Friday for the best TV deals.

Dyson’s 360 vis nav Robot Vacuum is another tech option with a great deal this month, CR said.

Currently, the vacuum, which was tested by CR lab testers to achieve high suction and effective carpet cleaning, is available for half its original price on the Dyson website.

CR said it is always a good idea to compare prices at different retailers for the best deal. While most items typically have the same price online and in-store, it is worth double-checking.