City, county leaders join Spurs officials to discuss passage of Propositions A and B

(Update: The briefing is over. Please check back for more livestreams on KSAT.com).

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai and San Antonio Spurs officials will hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to talk about the passage of Propositions A & B.

The news conference will be at 12:45 p.m. outside City Hall. It will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

>> Props A and B approved in Bexar County; Coliseum complex, downtown Spurs arena move forward

Jones, Sakai, Spurs leaders and city councilmembers are expected to talk about how the partnership will support local jobs and expand economic opportunities for residents.

Roughly 55.91% of voters voted in favor of Proposition A, while roughly 52.14% of voters voted in favor of Proposition B.

Proposition A pertains to the preservation of the Frost Bank Center, the current home of the Spurs, and the Freeman Coliseum grounds next door.

It dedicates an estimated $192 million to $198 million toward turning the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum into year-round rodeo grounds.

It’ll use two funding sources, including a 5% car rental tax and an increased Hotel Occupancy Tax to 2%.

​Meanwhile, Proposition B will fund the downtown arena by using the same two funding sources as Proposition A.

Since it passed, Bexar County will contribute up to $311 million or 25% of the cost of the new arena — whichever is lower.

The potential downtown arena has an estimated price tag of $1.3 billion.

The county already has an additional $48 million on hand from what the tax has already generated.

At an election night watch party, Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt would not give an estimate on when a new arena could open, but “timeline assumptions” in the initial city presentation on Project Marvel from November 2024 indicated the arena could be completed in 2028.

The Spurs’ lease at the Frost Bank Center lasts until 2032.

After the propositions were passed, Jones released the following statement, which was emailed by a spokeswoman.

“The people of San Antonio have voted to approve the county’s contribution toward the proposed Spurs arena, and I will work to ensure this generational investment helps to revitalize our downtown and strengthen our city. Great cities are built through collaboration, persistence, and a willingness to keep working toward bold visions. Our urban core represents an opportunity to remake a vital part of our city—one that can drive economic activity, create quality jobs, and add affordable housing stock that our community desperately needs. I remain committed to working with my Council colleagues, City Staff, the Spurs, and with community leaders to develop a plan that ushers in an era of progress and affordability downtown.” Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones

WATCH: Downtown workers, residents near Hemisfair react to Prop B approval

Sign up for the free KSAT election newsletter in the prompt below for a wrap-up of the results.

Elections More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

More election coverage on KSAT: