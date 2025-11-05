What happened in the Nov. 4 election: Props A & B, 17 Texas amendments, late surge in turnout

SAN ANTONIO – Find more election coverage on the Vote 2025 page.

The wait is over for Bexar County residents, San Antonio Spurs brass, and San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo bosses.

On Tuesday night, voters passed Propositions A & B, both related to the Spurs’ relocation to a new downtown arena.

Also on election night, voters across Texas approved 17 constitutional amendments that address a range of topics, from education funding to tax policy and jail bond denials.

It was a memorable night: Bexar County Elections Administrator Michele Carew said local voters “shattered” 2023 numbers for Election Day.

Here’s a look at how election night shaped up:

Props A & B approved after months of hype

Roughly 55.91% of voters voted in favor of Proposition A, while roughly 52.14% of voters voted in favor of Proposition B.

Proposition A pertains to the preservation of the Frost Bank Center, the current home of the Spurs, and the Freeman Coliseum grounds next door.

It dedicates an estimated $192 million to $198 million toward turning the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum into year-round rodeo grounds.

It’ll use two funding sources, including a 5% car rental tax and an increased Hotel Occupancy Tax to 2%.

​Meanwhile, Proposition B will fund the downtown arena by using the same two funding sources as Proposition A.

Since it passed, Bexar County will contribute up to $311 million or 25% of the cost of the new arena — whichever is lower.

The potential downtown arena has an estimated price tag of $1.3 billion.

The county already has an additional $48 million on hand from what the tax has already generated.

“We’re excited about next steps, and we think the framework is incredibly mutually beneficial to all parties, and that’s what we’re going to focus on,” Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt said at an election night watch party.

Holt would not give an estimate on when a new arena could open, but the initial city presentation on Project Marvel from November 2024 indicated the arena could be completed in 2028.

The Spurs’ lease at the Frost Bank Center lasts until 2032.

Voter turnout record ‘shattered’ 2023 election

More than 99,000 ballots were cast on Election Day in this county, according to Bexar County Elections Administrator Michele Carew.

Although polls closed at 7 p.m., an influx of voters in line as of 8:30 p.m. delayed the release of results.

“I just think that voters were excited to come out and vote,” Carew said. “I mean, like we mentioned earlier this afternoon, as long as they were in line by 7 O’Clock they’d be eligible to cast a ballot.”

At a 4 p.m. news conference, Carew said she hoped for a voter turnout of 15% to 18%. As of 10 p.m., Carew said there was a 19.4% voter turnout, with 99,949 voters casting their ballots on Nov. 4.

“We have already shattered 2023 numbers for Election Day. I believe we surpassed that at 4 or 5 O’Clock this afternoon,” she said.

Throughout the 11 days of early voting in Bexar County, the elections department’s website shows over 140,000 residents cast ballots.

Texas voters approve 17 constitutional amendments

All 17 Texas propositions were approved by voters — some by a large margin.

Among the key measures is Proposition 1, which creates permanent funds to support capital needs for the Texas State Technical College System, aiming to bolster workforce education infrastructure.

Tax-related amendments were also featured prominently, including Proposition 2, which seeks to prohibit taxes on both realized and unrealized capital gains, and Proposition 8, which bans death taxes on estates and inheritances.

Other notable amendments include Proposition 3, which requires denial of bail for certain felony offenses, and Proposition 14, which establishes a Dementia Prevention and Research Institute funded by a $3 billion state revenue transfer.

Several propositions focused on property tax exemptions, targeting specific groups such as veterans’ surviving spouses, elderly or disabled homeowners and those affected by disasters like fire.

