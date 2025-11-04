Bexar County Elections Department to provide updates in multiple press conferences on Election Day Voting centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday The Bexar County Elections Department. BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Elections Department is expected to provide updates in multiple press conferences throughout Election Day, according to a news release. The press conferences are scheduled for 11 a.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. KSAT will livestream each one in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
In each briefing, Bexar County Elections Administrator Michele Carew will share voter turnout numbers for Tuesday and also answer questions from reporters.
>> BALLOT: Nov. 4 election on funding for downtown Spurs arena and upgrades to Coliseum grounds, 17 Texas amendments
Throughout the 11 days of early voting in Bexar County, the elections department’s website shows that over 140,000 residents cast ballots.
Voting centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. For a full list of polling locations,
click here.
