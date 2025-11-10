Three Days Grace to rock San Antonio with 2026 stop on world tour

Adam Gontier of Three Days Grace performs during Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Rock band Three Days Grace announced a stop in San Antonio for their 2026 world tour, according to a news release.

The show is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, at the Frost Bank Center.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 14, on the Frost Bank Center’s website as well as Ticketmaster.

The U.S. tour dates will also feature performances from I Prevail and The Funeral Portrait.

Three Days Grace has achieved multi-platinum success with billions of streams, millions of album sales, and sold-out arena tours across multiple continents.

Their 2003 rock anthem “I Hate Everything About You” recently joined Spotify’s “Billions Club” after surpassing 1 billion streams, the release states.

Other No. 1 hits from the band include “Home,” “Just Like You,” “Pain,” “Animal I Have Become,” and several others.

