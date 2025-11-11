Share your photos to celebrate and honor veterans in your life on KSAT Connect Your photos may be shared on-air or online at KSAT.com Flags fly at a Veterans Day celebration in San Antonio in 2023. (Matthew Craig, KSAT 12 News) SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday marks Veterans Day, a day to honor and thank those who have served in the United States military.
Here at KSAT, we want to honor veterans and military families in your life!
You can tell us about your veteran by submitting your
photos and videos on KSAT Connect, where they may be featured on air or on KSAT.com. Not sure how to upload them? Here is a guide to posting: Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect! If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click “KSAT Connect” in the navigation bar at the top left of your screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions. Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.” Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.” Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share. Select “Holidays” as the channel and “Veterans Day” as the category. Tell us about your photo or video by including a description. The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.
