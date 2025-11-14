4 arrested, around $30K recovered after ATM robbery, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Four people were arrested and around $30,000 was recovered after an ATM robbery, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 9400 block of Interstate 10 West.

Police said a witness told officers the suspects were robbing someone who was servicing an ATM.

The suspects took several trays of money and fled the area, police said.

Officers followed the suspects from the robbery site to a residence, where they came out without incident, police said.

Jack Bledsoe, 22; Amare Wolford, 18; Quinton Graham; 17 and Lavantray Simmons, 24, were arrested and face charges of robbery and engaging in criminal activity, police said.

In order: Jack Bledsoe, 22; Quinton Graham, 17; Amare Wolford, 18; Lavantray Simmons, 24. (Bexar County jail)

“I love my son. ... I love my family,” Bledsoe told reporters as officers put him in a police unit Thursday night.

No injuries were reported and there are no other suspects, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

