2 hospitalized, at least 1 detained after attempted apartment break-in on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were hospitalized, and at least one other person was detained, after an attempted apartment break-in on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, officers said they were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Torreon Street.

Police said people with a hammer and bottle attempted to break into an apartment.

A man came out of the apartment to scare the suspects, police said in a preliminary report Saturday, but was attacked once he turned around.

The man then stabbed one of the people who attempted to break in, police on the scene said Friday. The person who was stabbed was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury.

On Saturday, police also said one suspect was transported to a local hospital.

San Antonio police said Friday two people were detained, but the Saturday preliminary report only identified one suspect as a 24-year-old male.

Police also said there were two others that fled the scene Friday, but they were also not mentioned in the preliminary report.

SAPD said charges are pending as the investigation remains ongoing. Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: