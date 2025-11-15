SAPD release new video, photos of people of interest in downtown shooting that killed bystander

The San Antonio Police Department released new photos on Friday of people of interest believed to be involved in a deadly downtown shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting on Oct. 18 near the 600 block of East Commerce Street.

Witnesses told officers that the suspects started a fight with a group of teenagers, when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and started shooting at the teenagers, police said.

Eric Walter Noble, 27, was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Noble was walking by when the fight broke out and was not a part of either group.

The teenagers told officers they did not know the suspects, police said.

Photos shared by police show people of interest, along with one of the suspects and the shirt they were wearing.

Anyone with information about anyone in the photos is urged to call police at 210-207-2457.

