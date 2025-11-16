Customer shoots into Northwest Side business after argument with employee, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man accused of firing multiple shots into a Northwest Side business after allegedly arguing with an employee.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Medical Drive.

Recommended Videos

Police said the shooter, a 27-year-old man, was a customer who was asked to leave by a cashier.

According to a police preliminary report, the shooter got into a verbal altercation with the cashier and allegedly pointed a handgun at them. The shooter then exited the business and fired multiple rounds into the building, police said.

No injuries were reported.

SAPD said officers found multiple shell casings outside the business.

The shooter fled the scene before police arrived and has not been identified or located.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: