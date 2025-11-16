Man identified after death in crash involving motorcycle, 18-wheeler on Interstate 10, ME’s office says

Traffic backed up after a crash on Interstate 10 at Huebner Oaks.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash Thursday on Interstate 10.

Thomas Jardine, 25, died from blunt force injuries after an accident on the highway near Huebner Road around 8:30 p.m.

A preliminary report from police said traffic was stopped due to a stalled vehicle blocking three westbound lanes.

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was allegedly speeding before side-swiping a vehicle, losing control and hitting a second vehicle.

The motorcyclist was ejected and struck an 18-wheeler, the report said.

San Antonio Fire Department crews arrived and pronounced the motorcyclist dead.

All of the drivers involved remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, SAPD said.

