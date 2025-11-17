Vehicle strikes power line near downtown, prompting small outage, CPS Energy says

SAN ANTONIO – A vehicle struck a power line near downtown San Antonio, prompting a small outage and a nearby road closure, according to CPS Energy.

The incident happened early Monday near South Flores Street and Lone Star Boulevard.

Based on CPS Energy’s outage map, the powerline appears to be located near East Lachapelle.

CPS Energy crews work to clear a downed power line after a vehicle crash early on the morning of Monday, Nov. 17. (KSAT)

The outage, currently affecting about 31 customers, is expected to be restored by 8:30 a.m., according to CPS Energy.

Part of South Flores Street is closed in the area as crews work to clear debris.

KSAT has reached out to CPS Energy for more information and will update this as we learn more.