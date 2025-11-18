Spurs’ guard Stephon Castle ruled out for Tuesday’s game against Grizzlies

(Carrie Giordano, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE: San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dribbles past Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Carrie Giordano)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle will not play in Tuesday’s home game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to the team’s injury report, Castle is ruled out due to a hip injury he sustained during Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

After playing under 16 minutes with four points, Castle left for the locker room and did not return to play in the game’s second half.

The team has not ruled Castle out for an extended period of time. His injury is described as a soreness.

Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper and Jordan McLaughlin will also not play on Tuesday due to injuries.

David Jones Garcia and Riley Minix are listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game as well.

Wembanyama, who missed his first game this season on Sunday, is expected to be out for multiple weeks due to a left calf strain.

Earlier this month, Harper was ruled out for multiple weeks for a calf strain as well.

Currently ranked 11th in the Western Conference standings, the Memphis Grizzlies’ star player, Ja Morant, is ruled out for the game and the next two weeks of play due to an injury.

After a season-high game on Sunday, De’Aaron Fox will be supported by Harrison Barnes and Devin Vassell as the Spurs look to pick up their 10th win of the season.

