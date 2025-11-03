Report: Spurs rookie Dylan Harper to miss ‘multiple weeks’ due to left calf strain

SAN ANTONIO – After a historic start, the San Antonio Spurs are reportedly expecting to be without a key piece of their rotation for the foreseeable future.

Rookie guard Dylan Harper left in the first half of Sunday’s road loss at Phoenix with a calf injury.

Recommended Videos

According to an ESPN postgame report, Harper “walked out of the arena on crutches wearing a walking boot on his left foot.”

On Monday, the Spurs said he underwent an MRI, which revealed a strain in his left calf.

While the team did not disclose how long Harper may not play, ESPN NBA reporter Shams Charania said Monday afternoon that Harper would be out for “multiple weeks.”

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper has suffered a left calf strain and is expected to miss multiple weeks, sources tell ESPN. MRI on Monday revealed Harper avoided a significant absence. pic.twitter.com/yzOwfXRxUJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 3, 2025

In his first six NBA games, Harper, the No. 2 overall pick back in June, averaged 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Nearly two months ago, on Sept. 5, Harper suffered a partially torn injury on his left thumb that required surgery.

The rookie was cleared to play on Oct. 10, just in time for San Antonio’s third preseason game against the Utah Jazz.

Before Sunday’s loss to the Suns, the Spurs began the season 5-0 for the first time in franchise history.

More recent local sports coverage on KSAT: