DPS seeking public assistance to identify woman killed in Wilson County crash

The crash happened on July 19 along U.S. Highway 181

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman killed in a crash in Wilson County. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WILSON COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman killed in a crash this past July in Wilson County.

The crash happened around 2:35 a.m. on July 19 along U.S. Highway 181, north of the Farmers Market 775 intersection.

Authorities said the woman walked into the road and was struck by a vehicle. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information on the woman’s identity, contact DPS at 210-531-2280.

