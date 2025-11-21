DPS seeking public assistance to identify woman killed in Wilson County crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman killed in a crash in Wilson County.

WILSON COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public's help to identify a woman killed in a crash this past July in Wilson County.

The crash happened around 2:35 a.m. on July 19 along U.S. Highway 181, north of the Farmers Market 775 intersection.

Authorities said the woman walked into the road and was struck by a vehicle. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information on the woman’s identity, contact DPS at 210-531-2280.

