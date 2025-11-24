More than 9,000 toddler stepping stools recalled for potential fall risk, CPSC says One child sustained injuries, CPSC says Grow 'N Stow Folding Learning Towers from Little Partners recalled due to potential fall risk (Copyright Consumer Product Safety Commission)
Certain toddler stepping stools are being pulled because they could pose a safety risk.
Around 9,780 of Little Partners’ Grow ‘N Stow Folding Learning Towers for children are being recalled because they could collapse and pose a fall risk to kids, the
Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
So far, 14 learning towers have collapsed, and one child sustained bruises.
The CPSC said these were sold in stores and online at Walmart,
Etsy.com, Amazon.com, Wayfair.com and other online sites from December 2024 to September 2025.
If you have one, keep it away from children and contact the company for a free repair kit.
Read more on KSAT:
