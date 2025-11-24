SAWS working to fix water main break on Broadway near downtown Break was reported Monday just after 3 a.m. A SAWS outage map shows the break is along Broadway Street between Avenue B and North Alamo Street. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Water Service (SAWS) is responding to a water main break near downtown, according to a SAWS spokesperson.
The break is on Broadway, the spokesperson said in a call early Monday morning.
A
SAWS outage map shows the break is along Broadway Street between Avenue B and North Alamo Street.
The water main break is reported as a “
Priority 1″ leak, SAWS said. This means it is causing property damage and could also be causing water service outages.
Because it is a high priority, the website said it is expected to be fixed on the same day; however, an estimated remediation time is unknown.
KSAT has reached out to SAWS for further comment.
This is a developing story. KSAT will provide updates as more information becomes available. Read more on KSAT:
