SAWS working to fix water main break on Broadway near downtown

A SAWS outage map shows the break is along Broadway Street between Avenue B and North Alamo Street.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Water Service (SAWS) is responding to a water main break near downtown, according to a SAWS spokesperson.

The break is on Broadway, the spokesperson said in a call early Monday morning.

The water main break is reported as a “Priority 1″ leak, SAWS said. This means it is causing property damage and could also be causing water service outages.

Because it is a high priority, the website said it is expected to be fixed on the same day; however, an estimated remediation time is unknown.

KSAT has reached out to SAWS for further comment.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide updates as more information becomes available.

