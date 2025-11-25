CodeRED experiencing ‘cyber incident’ resulting in service outage, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says Disruption led to nationwide service outage FILE - A man uses a cell phone. (Jenny Kane) KERR COUNTY, Texas – The CodeRED emergency alert system is experiencing a “cyber incident” resulting in a nationwide service outage, including in Kerr County, the sheriff’s office said Monday.
The vendor is working to resolve the issue and restore full service. Until CodeRED is back online, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said the county is relying on Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) alerts.
The alerts include Wireless Emergency Alerts to mobile phones, Emergency Alert System messages to televisions and radios and National Weather Service warnings, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Kerr County encourages all residents to ensure that emergency alert notifications are turned on in their mobile phone settings so they can continue receiving IPAWS alerts during this outage,” the sheriff’s office said.
Read also:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
Local pediatrician charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, records show ▶ 1:45 Local pediatrician charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, records show Guess that pie! Featuring Courtney Friedman ▶ 0:41 Guess that pie! Featuring Courtney Friedman Vigil held for men killed in Deco District ▶ 0:47 Vigil held for men killed in Deco District Holiday night kayaking on the San Antonio River ▶ 0:48 Holiday night kayaking on the San Antonio River Guess that pie! Featuring Mary Rominger ▶ 0:31 Guess that pie! Featuring Mary Rominger Video from North Side raid shows FBI arresting more than 150 people, destroying surveillance camera ▶ 1:58 Video from North Side raid shows FBI arresting more than 150 people, destroying surveillance camera New mural on South Side celebrates San Antonio’s rich cultural heritage ▶ 1:23 New mural on South Side celebrates San Antonio’s rich cultural heritage Devin Vassell surprises children at the Boys & Girls Club ▶ 1:37 Devin Vassell surprises children at the Boys & Girls Club San Antonio nonprofit helps meet students’ need for new underwear ▶ 1:07 San Antonio nonprofit helps meet students’ need for new underwear SAPD: Officers searched around 30 minutes for woman who crashed into creek ▶ 1:50 SAPD: Officers searched around 30 minutes for woman who crashed into creek Hill Country floods leave Kerr County businesses struggling to rebuild months later ▶ 1:29 Hill Country floods leave Kerr County businesses struggling to rebuild months later 🌸✨ Illuminate returns to San Antonio Botanical Garden ✨🌺 ▶ 1:04 🌸✨ Illuminate returns to San Antonio Botanical Garden ✨🌺 Viral TikTok shows woman pepper-spraying River Walk barge riders ▶ 1:34 Viral TikTok shows woman pepper-spraying River Walk barge riders Family seeking answers after finding mother in creek more than 24 hours after fatal South Side crash ▶ 1:13 Family seeking answers after finding mother in creek more than 24 hours after fatal South Side crash Mayor Jones refuses multiple times to publicly back SAPD Chief William McManus ▶ 1:30 Mayor Jones refuses multiple times to publicly back SAPD Chief William McManus A tale of 2 households: What is a K shape economy? ▶ 1:15 A tale of 2 households: What is a K shape economy? Gas prices to expect during Thanksgiving ▶ 0:15 Gas prices to expect during Thanksgiving New study find fluoride in drinking water may not affect cognitive ability ▶ 1:20 New study find fluoride in drinking water may not affect cognitive ability Unprecedented security measures for Mayor Jones as SAPD officers ordered to guard her home overnight ▶ 1:22 Unprecedented security measures for Mayor Jones as SAPD officers ordered to guard her home overnight Authorities recover body after apparent rollover on South Side, SAFD says ▶ 0:53 Authorities recover body after apparent rollover on South Side, SAFD says 🎄 See Millions of lights at SeaWorld San Antonio's Christmas Celebration!✨ ▶ 0:41 🎄 See Millions of lights at SeaWorld San Antonio's Christmas Celebration!✨ Get a look inside Bill Miller Bar-B-Q’s new West Side headquarters ▶ 1:21 Get a look inside Bill Miller Bar-B-Q’s new West Side headquarters 1-on-1 with Spurs rookie Carter Bryant ▶ 0:18 1-on-1 with Spurs rookie Carter Bryant Storm chances for Nov. 19 and 20 ▶ 1:40 Storm chances for Nov. 19 and 20 Erik Cantu found guilty for violating previous probation terms, avoids jail time ▶ 1:14 Erik Cantu found guilty for violating previous probation terms, avoids jail time Previous photo Next photo