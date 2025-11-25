CodeRED experiencing ‘cyber incident’ resulting in service outage, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The CodeRED emergency alert system is experiencing a “cyber incident” resulting in a nationwide service outage, including in Kerr County, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

The vendor is working to resolve the issue and restore full service. Until CodeRED is back online, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said the county is relying on Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) alerts.

Recommended Videos

The alerts include Wireless Emergency Alerts to mobile phones, Emergency Alert System messages to televisions and radios and National Weather Service warnings, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Kerr County encourages all residents to ensure that emergency alert notifications are turned on in their mobile phone settings so they can continue receiving IPAWS alerts during this outage,” the sheriff’s office said.

Read also: