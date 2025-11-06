Kerrville police warn of deer-related scam targeting residents

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerrville Police Department is warning locals of a potential scam in the area.

Individuals claiming to be from Texas A&M are going door-to-door asking residents to shoot deer in their yard, according to a social media post from KPD.

The scammers claimed they wanted the deer to test them for Chronic Wasting Disease, which has affected deer in Texas.

Last year, a deer suspected of having the disease was euthanized at a Kerr County facility. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department later determined the incident was a false alarm.

KPD said these are false claims. The individuals are not employees of Texas A&M and have no authority to be in the area.

If you encounter the scammers, you are advised to call KPD’s non-emergency number at 830-257-8181.

