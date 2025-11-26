Skip to main content
SA woman arrested for creating fake TikTok profile, using defamatory images, affidavit says

Hediyeh Hashemi, 24, used work email to create fake profile, affidavit says

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Hediyeh Hashemi (Copyright Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a fake TikTok profile she created last April, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Hediyeh Hashemi, 24, was charged with online impersonation, court records show.

Hashemi is accused of creating an online TikTok profile for an estranged acquaintance around April 14, 2025, the affidavit said.

The profile included the victim’s face, body, defamatory texts and personal information, along with images of her father.

The victim submitted a grand jury subpoena to TikTok to find the owner of the fake account, the affidavit said.

According to the online app, the account was created using a work email from Hashemi. Both the victim and the employer, a realty agency affiliated with the address, confirmed the suspect was employed there.

It is unclear if Hashemi is still employed at the realty agency.

Court records indicate her bond was set at $7,500 with a no-contact order. Hashemi was released from jail on Wednesday morning after posting bond, records show.

