Police unit crashes into vehicle on way to assault call on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio police officers and a 46-year-old driver were involved in a crash that happened while officers were dispatched to a call, according to an SAPD report.

Police were called around 4 p.m. Wednesday to the 900 block of West Formosa on the South Side for an assault in progress.

The driver was westbound on Hutchins Place with a green light when he was struck by a San Antonio Police Department vehicle that had its lights flashing on the way to the assault call on Formosa, according to the report and a spokesperson.

Both vehicles landed off the roadway into a private parking lot as a result of the crash, SAPD said.

The police unit was lodged into an electrical box, which set off all the vehicle’s airbags and injured both officers. They were transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons, the report said.

The 46-year-old driver had minor injuries and did not require hospitalization, according to police.

The department is investigating the crash further.

