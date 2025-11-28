Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
60º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
South Side neighbor calls for increased enforcement after street racing crash hospitalizes several
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Loop 1604 on North Side, police say
Cool & cloudy with drizzle developing later. Then, a STRONG cold front Sunday

Local News

Man assaulted driver and officer after being kicked out of Uber, San Antonio police say

SAPD: Suspect faces two assault charges

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

No description found

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested on Thursday afternoon for assaulting an Uber driver and a San Antonio police officer on the Northwest Side, according to SAPD.

Police said the man, 31, was riding inside an Uber when he became sick. The Uber driver canceled the ride and told the man to exit the vehicle in the 5000 block of the NW Loop 410 access road, near Summit Parkway.

Recommended Videos

A preliminary report from SAPD states the man refused to exit the vehicle and started assaulting the driver.

The driver called the police, and officers found the suspect walking away, the report states.

According to police, the man resisted arrest upon being contacted by officers and then assaulted one of them as they detained him.

The suspect was charged with assault on a peace officer and assault causing bodily injury, police said. He was not identified in the report.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos