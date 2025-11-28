Man assaulted driver and officer after being kicked out of Uber, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested on Thursday afternoon for assaulting an Uber driver and a San Antonio police officer on the Northwest Side, according to SAPD.

Police said the man, 31, was riding inside an Uber when he became sick. The Uber driver canceled the ride and told the man to exit the vehicle in the 5000 block of the NW Loop 410 access road, near Summit Parkway.

Recommended Videos

A preliminary report from SAPD states the man refused to exit the vehicle and started assaulting the driver.

The driver called the police, and officers found the suspect walking away, the report states.

According to police, the man resisted arrest upon being contacted by officers and then assaulted one of them as they detained him.

The suspect was charged with assault on a peace officer and assault causing bodily injury, police said. He was not identified in the report.

Read also: