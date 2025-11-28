Skip to main content
Cool & cloudy with drizzle developing later. Then, a STRONG cold front Sunday
South Side neighbor calls for increased enforcement after street racing crash hospitalizes several

Local News

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Loop 1604 on North Side, police say

Crash happened Thanksgiving evening on Loop 1604 near Bulverde Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

SAPD car. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist died after San Antonio police say he struck the back of a vehicle on Loop 1604 on the North Side.

The crash was reported at 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of N Loop 1604 E, near Bulverde Road.

A preliminary report from SAPD states the motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on the Loop 1604 access road when he entered the on-ramp onto Loop 1604.

He collided with a vehicle that was stopped on Loop 1604 after being part of a previous crash.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information was released.

