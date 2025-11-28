Motorcyclist killed in crash on Loop 1604 on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist died after San Antonio police say he struck the back of a vehicle on Loop 1604 on the North Side.

The crash was reported at 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of N Loop 1604 E, near Bulverde Road.

A preliminary report from SAPD states the motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on the Loop 1604 access road when he entered the on-ramp onto Loop 1604.

He collided with a vehicle that was stopped on Loop 1604 after being part of a previous crash.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information was released.

