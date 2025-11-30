2 detained after investigation into fire at East Side home, SAFD says

Firefighters responded to the fire just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in the 700 block of Delmar St.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were detained after a fire destroyed a home on the East Side, prompting an arson investigation, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was reported just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Delmar St.

SAFD said people alerted the department, which is located nearby, after seeing the blaze.

Three people, including the two detained, were inside the home.

Fire officials said the two people detained were asked to leave the home. The two were in the process of packing, officials said, when the fire started.

Witnesses reported seeing one of the occupants throwing “incendiary pieces” on couches, SAFD said.

The department said approximately 85% of the home is damaged. No injuries were reported.

SAFD said arson investigators will take over the case from the San Antonio Police Department.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and the investigation remains ongoing.

