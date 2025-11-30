Man shot during alleged vehicle break-in on far West Side, SAPD says

The shooting happened around noon Sunday in the 9600 block of Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man allegedly attempting to break into a vehicle on the far West Side was shot by the vehicle’s owner, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around noon Sunday in the 9600 block of Culebra Road.

Recommended Videos

An SAPD sergeant at the scene told KSAT that the vehicle owner saw a man trying to break into his vehicle. The owner fired at the man, striking him and the vehicle.

The man fled the scene in a white Ford pickup truck, where SAPD said he blew a tire at a nearby gas station. Police said the man attempted to get into a woman’s vehicle before running on foot.

SAPD said officers found the man and provided first aid until paramedics arrived. He was taken to a hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown.

Police said the vehicle owner is not facing charges at this time but is refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

The woman’s involvement is unclear, and authorities are interviewing her, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

Read also: