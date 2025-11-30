2 killed in house fire east of Uvalde, fire department says Cause of the fire is currently unknown fire truck generic (WDIV) UVALDE, Texas – Two people were killed after a house fire erupted in Uvalde early Sunday morning, the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department said in a social media post.
The fire happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of County Road 372, east of Uvalde.
In a Facebook post, the department said two pumpers, two tanker trucks and 12 firefighters responded to the scene.
Upon entering, UVFD said firefighters discovered two individuals inside the home. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, along with local and state fire marshals, is investigating the cause of the fire.
Additional information was not immediately available.
